‘Itni Buri Tarah Maarenge’: Ex-Pak Cricketer Prays India Refuses to Play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has expressed concern ahead of next month’s Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan. He fears the Men in Green could face another heavy defeat against their arch-rivals. “I pray India refuses to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just like how they did at the World Championships of Legends. Itni buri tarah maarenge na vo, ki aapne socha ni hoga(They will beat us so badly you can't even imagine),” Basit said on the Game Plan YouTube channel.

His comments came after Pakistan’s crushing defeat to the West Indies in the ODI series decider at Tarouba. Chasing 295, Pakistan were bowled out for 92 in 29.2 overs, losing by 203 runs. Openers Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and skipper Mohammad Rizwan fell for ducks within the first three overs. Babar Azam scored only nine, while Salman Agha top-scored with 30.

India and Pakistan are set to meet in the group stage and could face each other again in the Super Four round. India have won 10 of their 13 T20 matches against Pakistan. In their last meeting during the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, failed to chase a target of 120 and lost by six runs.

Pakistan have also suffered defeats in recent months to lower-ranked teams such as the USA, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. With senior players struggling for form, concerns remain about their chances in the Asia Cup.

India are the defending champions, having beaten Sri Lanka in a low-scoring final in 2023. The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted by India, but the venue was shifted to the UAE after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed.