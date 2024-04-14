"It's a blessing and a curse": Shimron Hetymer on smashing sixes during PBKS clash in IPL 2024

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 14 : Following his match-winning performance against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer said that hitting sixes is a "blessing" as well as a "curse".

Hetymer was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, guiding his side to a three-wicket victory over PBKS at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The left-hander played an unbeaten knock of 27 runs from just 10 balls at a strike rate of 270 which was laced with three maximums and a boundary in his innings.

The southpaw asserted that he was happy as he contributed to the Rajasthan-based franchise's victory.

"It's just practice, I try as much as possible to bat properly in the nets first and then when everyone's finished, I go back and try my best to hit sixes. It's a blessing and a curse. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. I am happy that I could help the team pull off a victory today. They (pressure) creep in the first couple of balls that I face, afterwards I just try to keep it as clear as possible. Even in the last over after I missed the first two balls, he (Boult) came down to me and he was like "Don't worry, we've got this," Hetmyer said in the post-match presentation.

The 27-year-old player further stated that he was looking to take singles and doubles during his innings before he got a full toss which he tied to hit over the fielders as they were standing inside.

"I was able to feed off his energy and it really worked. I would have taken it (single with 2 runs needed off 2 balls). I spoke to Boulty and he said, 'I got this'. After he said that, I was like even if I don't get the other one, I'll try my best to get a single. Even if we don't win it, at least tie it. I was really looking to get a single or double and then the full toss came and I tried to hit it over the guys that were inside. Being away from family, the only way you could keep yourself up is by just enjoying every moment that you're here," the West Indian cricketer added.

Coming to the game, PBKS was put to bat first. None of the batters could score big as knocks from Ashutosh Sharma (31 in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (29 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped PBKS reach 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/34) and Avesh Khan (2/23) were the pick of the bowlers for RR.

In the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39 in 28 balls, with four boundaries) had a 56-run stand with Tanush Kotian (24 in 31 balls, with three fours). After that, RR lost some quick wickets. But a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (27* in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) helped the side chase down the target with a ball to go.

Kagiso Rabada (2/18) and Sam Curran (2/25) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

