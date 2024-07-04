It's a great achievement to win T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla on Team India's success in Barbados

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said that Team India's triumph at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup was a 'great achievement'.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that everyone in the country is happy after Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup. The BCCI vice-president gave all the credit to the players and BCCI officials for their success in the marquee event.

"Everybody is happy because it's a great achievement to win the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa and many countries. I would like to give credit to all the players, team management and BCCI officials... They landed here today in a private chartered plane of Air India and now they'll be heading for Mumbai and there will be reception...," Shukla said.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and the sight of the silverware.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor