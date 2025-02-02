"It's a special one": Abhishek Sharma on his 135-run knock against England in 5th T20I

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma opened up on his stellar 135-run knock against England in the fifth T20I match of the series, calling it "special" as it came for the country.

Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Abhishek etched his name in the record book following his fiery 135-run knock against England in the final T20I match of the series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During India's 5th T20I game against England, Abhishek slammed 7 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 250.00. With his fiery knock, the 24-year-old lodged the highest T20I score for India, outdoing Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126-run knock against New Zealand.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma said that he tried to hit from the first ball. When asked about his favourite shots in the game on Sunday, Abhishek said that he liked the shots against Adil Rashid.

"It's a special one, coming for the country, always a great feeling. When I see it's my day, I always try to go from the first ball. And the way the coach and the captain have treated me from the first day. They've always wanted this intent, they've always backed me. When the opponents are bowling 140, 150-plus, you have to be ready a little earlier. Just react to the ball and play my shots. When you're hitting a world-class bowler over the covers [off Archer], it's always great, but I liked the shots against Adil Rashid as well. Probably he [mentor Yuvraj Singh] should be happy today. He's always wanted me to bat into the 15th, 20th over, and I've tried to implement that," Abhishek Sharma was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Wankhede.

Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

Brydon Carse led the England bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Mark Wood also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, England opener Philip Salt (55 runs from 23 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) was the lone batter to stand up for the Three Lions, apart from him, other players failed to put up a show in the game.

The Indian bowling attack showed a stupendous performance and successfully bundled out England to 97 with 9 overs remaining. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

Abhishek was named 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock, while Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

