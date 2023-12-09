Sydney [Australia], December 9 : Newly appointed Australia captain Alyssa Healy intends to empower other leaders within the Australian squad, including her deputy Tahlia McGrath.

Healy replaces Meg Lanning as permanent captain in all three formats, with Australia set to travel to India for a sole Test match, three ODIs and three T20Is from December 21 to January 9.

Tahlia McGrath, the squad's new vice-captain, looms as the clear heir apparent after being selected deputy, not least given the age of the squad's other leaders - allrounder Ellyse Perry is 33, Jess Jonassen 31, and Megan Schutt 30.

Lanning had led the team since her debut as a 21-year-old in 2014. However, Healy stated that part of her responsibility is to give the next generation the freedom to lead within their squad and to encourage them to do so.

"Not just Tahlia, there's a great group of leaders in our group that haven't had the opportunities to lead a lot - especially in the domestic game, but also at the international level," Healy told reporters after her appointment was announced on Saturday as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"And that's going to be a real key to how we drive things. It's about finding the next leaders in Australian cricket. There's some outstanding ones that are quite senior in our group that are doing it quite consistently in domestic cricket and the WBBL. So it's about finding that next rung of leaders and giving them the freedom to want to lead within our side, and encourage them to do so. That's part of my role," she added.

Healy led the Australian side on an interim basis for series against England, Ireland and the West Indies, and takes the role with Lanning calling time on her international career last month. McGrath has also led the team, twice taking the captaincy in the last year when Healy was unavailable.

While Healy believes her method of leading from within will differ significantly from Lanning's, who was particularly excellent at leading from the front, she claims she has already improved greatly in her year as the Victorian's replacement.

"The skills that I've learned, in particular over the last 12 months in doing it for the Australian side - my captaincy's changed in that 12 months. I can't wait to see what it's going to do over the next couple of seasons and where it will take me. I'd love to play some really good cricket and continue to contribute to this side on the field, but if I can help encourage the young players to do that just as well as what I can then I feel like I'm doing my job," Healy said.

