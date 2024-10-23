"It's about trying to go out there and adapt": New Zealand skipper Latham ahead of 2nd Test against India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Ahead of New Zealand's second Test match against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham said that they are looking forward to going out there and adapting to the conditions in Pune.

The visitors are coming into the second Test after beating India in the first match of the series by eight wickets.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Latham said that if the wicket in Pune offers some turn then they will add more spinners in the playing eleven.

"I guess whatever we're presented with, it's about, for us, trying to adapt as quick as we can; that's something that we can't control with the wicket. So it's about trying to go out there and adapt as quick as we can, and if it's going to be a wicket that turns a little bit more, then we've obviously got four spinners in our line-up, so fingers crossed that will play into their hands, but yeah, as I said, it's about trying to adapt on the run, and try not to go into the game with too many preconceived ideas," Latham was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

When asked about the win against the first Test match, the Kiwi skipper added that it happened because of the team effort.

"Yeah, obviously very special, I guess to be... there's myself, Graham Dowling and John Wright, to be in this position is really special. But for me it was a team effort, it wasn't just me that obviously contributed to the win, you know, the guys did a fantastic job, and obviously that was last week, we obviously celebrated what was a special performance. But our attention turned quickly to this game, and we're trying not to, I guess, rest on what happened last week, as trying to take the confidence from last week, and take that into this game, and hopefully hit the ground running," he added.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor