Birmingham [UK], July 24 : Former India all-rounder Stuart Binny expressed his thoughts after representing the country for one more time as he is representing the India Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

The India Champions lost their opening game to the South Africa Champions and will take on the Australia Champions on Saturday. The West Indies Champions started with a tie against the South Africa Champions and pulled off a close win against the England Champions. They will next play Australia Champions on Wednesday

Sharing his views on the ongoing WCL 2025, Binny told ANI, "It's always been special to play for your country. Even when we were playing mainstream cricket, it was always a proud moment. I'm back here with the WCL for my first season to share the dressing room with all my former teammates and my former superstars that I looked up to when I played for my country. I'm looking forward to a great tournament and bowling in England."

Further, the 41-year-old spoke about the Karnataka boys KL Rahul and Karun Nair, who are currently playing for India in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England in the United Kingdom (UK).

"It's nice to see KL and Karun in the test setup. We've a lot of work ahead of us in the next two test matches. I wish them well. I am also very happy to be with two of my Karnataka teammates here, Vinay Kumar, who was captain of my Karnataka team for many years and Abhimanyu Mithun. I am also very happy to be with the 3 Karnataka boys," he added.

Recapping the first day of the fourth Test, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester, half-centuries from left-hand batters Sai Sudarshan (61) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) took India to a total of 264/4 on Wednesday in Manchester.

At stumps on Day 1, India are 264/4 in 83 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

For the hosts, two wickets were snapped by all-rounder Ben Stokes (2/47 in 14 overs) and one wickrt each was bagged by right-arm seamer Chris Woakes (1/43 in 17 overs) and Liam Dawson (1/45 in 15 overs) in their respective spells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor