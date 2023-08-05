It’s always encouraging to play alongside some of best talent in Karnataka: Shreyas Gopal ahead of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 : The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 is all set to return to Karnataka for yet another fortnight of scintillating cricket. Amongst the superstars in the fray is Shreyas Gopal, a veteran of the Karnataka circuit.

The in-form centurion from Karnataka’s impressive Ranji season is geared up for another memorable outing in the second edition of the marquee tournament. This edition will see the all-rounder represent the Shivamogga Lions.

The tournament commences on August 13 with the final match scheduled for August 29. Six franchises including the two new teams in Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions along with defending champions Gulbarga Mystics, last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Blasters, Mysore Warriors and Hubli Tigers will vie for the coveted trophy. The tournament stands as a remarkable opportunity for players across the state to showcase their talent and imbibe some of the finest players from Karnataka.

In the inaugural edition of the Maharaja Trophy, Shreyas Gopal, playing for the Mysore Warriors, was one of the standout performers. He scored 231 runs in 10 innings and was also the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

On joining the Shivamogga Lions, the all-rounder said, “The beginning of a new season is always exciting. I am thrilled to be a part of the Shivamogga Lions in this prestigious tournament. It’s always encouraging to play alongside some of the finest talents in Karnataka cricket. I hope to contribute my best and replicate some of the success I had in the previous edition.”

At the Shivamogga Lions, the deceptive leg-spinner will be joined by the likes of star players such as Nihal Ullal, V Koushik, and Abhinav Manohar, who was the auction’s most sought-after player at a whopping price of Rs 15 Lakh. Shreyas Gopal said, “We have a very good team, there is a good combination of experienced players, and we have some promising upcoming players as well, so we are really looking forward to taking to the field and competing. The tournament is a great opportunity for younger players to learn from more experienced players and make their mark.”

With all matches scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnasamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Shreyas Gopal reiterated his pleasure at playing at a venue that is dear to him, “My cricketing journey has unfolded on this ground, and I am very familiar with it and so are many of the other players, it will make for a very competitive tournament. The state-of-the-art sub-air system will also prove quite helpful with the monsoon season upon us.”

Shivamogga Lions will be in action on the 14th of August when they will take on fellow debutants, the Mangaluru Dragons in their first match of the campaign.

Matches will be live on Star Sports 2 (HD and SD), Star Sports Kannada, and the OTT partner will be FanCode.

