"It's always nice to have someone like Bumrah...": Mitchell Santner after MI-DC clash in IPL 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : After registering a victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner hailed the right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah following his exceptional performance in the 63rd clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Bumrah snapped three wickets in his 3.2 overs, where he conceded just 12 runs at an economy of 3.60. He grabbed the wickets of Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, and Mustafizur Rehman in his spell.

Speaking on Bumrah's performance at the post-match presentation, Santner said, "We have shown that in the last few games, the guys up top trying to swing the ball and it's always nice to have someone like Bumrah to bowl at the back end of the powerplay and obviously at the end."

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner's three-wicket haul bundled out the visitors, Delhi Capitals, for 121 runs as the hosts registered a 59-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

With this win, Mumbai Indians became the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The other three teams for the knockouts are Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings.

Further, the New Zealand player said that the bowlers performed really well, but the real architects of the victory were Suryakumar Yadav (73* runs off 43 balls) and Naman Dhir (24* runs from 8 balls).

"As a unit, we were great with the ball. But it was set up by SKY and Naman to get us to 180, which was probably over par on that wicket," the 33-year-old player added.

In the end, the Kiwi international spoke about the pitch conditions where he bagged three wickets in his four overs where he gave away just 11 runs.

"It was nice. Slightly slower wicket with the red soil. The more overspin you bowl, the more you get out of it. Today, that was my job, mix it up and keep the batters guessing. It was nice to see it spin. I bowl stump-to-stump, obviously, there was a little bit there which was nice, so you could essentially bowl a bit straighter,' the all-rounder concluded.

