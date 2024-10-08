"It's been a tough but...": England's Brydon Carse after Day 02 of Multan Test against Pakistan

Multan [Pakistan], October 8 : After the second day of the Multan Test against Pakistan, England pacer Brydon Carse said on Tuesday that it had been a tough but rewarding two days in the first long-format match.

At the end of the second day, Carse had taken two wickets, conceding 74 runs in his 22-over spell.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carse remarked that it had been hard work for the Three Lions during the opening two days of the Multan Test.

"It's been hard work and hard toil over the last two days, but I've thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. Being out there with this group of lads, it's been tough but rewarding," Carse was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The England pacer also commented on the weather in Multan, noting that it had been challenging at times.

"A couple of the guys, and Stokesy [Ben Stokes], said to me when we came in after fielding, 'Look, Brydon, it won't get any tougher than this over the last two days.' There were times out there when the heat was probably the biggest challenge, along with the wicket, but as a group of bowlers, everyone kept coming back, with the seamers bowling in short bursts. Yes, it was challenging at times," he added.

Recapping the match, Pakistan resumed the second day at 328/4, eventually reaching a total of 556 all out in the first Test.

Saud Shakeel scored a gritty 82, well-supported by night-watchman Naseem Shah, who added 30 runs in a 64-run partnership. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a 12-ball duck by Jack Leach. Lunch was taken with Pakistan at 397/6 after 112 overs.

Shakeel reached his fifty off 89 balls, helping Pakistan to pass the 450-run mark in 124.4 overs. He was eventually dismissed for 82 by Shoaib Bashir. Agha Salman then took charge, scoring an aggressive 104 off 119 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and three sixes. His partnership of 85 runs with Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan reach their final total of 556.

Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse took two wickets each, while Chris Woakes, Joe Root, and Shoaib Bashir claimed one wicket apiece.

When England came to bat, they faced an early setback as captain Ollie Pope was dismissed for a duck by Naseem Shah, leaving them at 4/1 in 1.2 overs. England then recovered, reaching their fifty in 10.4 overs.

Zak Crawley played a stylish innings, reaching his fifty in 55 balls with 10 boundaries. Both Joe Root (32) and Zak Crawley (64) played some elegant shots, remaining unbeaten at the crease. England finished the day at 96/1 and will resume on day three from this position.

