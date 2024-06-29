"It's been great learning experience for me": Rahul Dravid on his coaching journey ahead of T20 WC final

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 29 : Ahead of his last match as the team's head coach, former India skipper Rahul Dravid shared thoughts on his coaching journey on Friday.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval on Saturday will be the last match of Dravid's coaching era.

The former right-hand batter asserted that coaching the Indian Cricket Team has been a great learning experience for him and for his family too.

"I've really enjoyed myself. I think it's been a great learning experience for me and my family as well. I think everyone's got invested in the Indian team over the last two and a half years. I certainly have, obviously, being here. But so has my family in each and every result that the Indian team has been part of. So it's been really nice for me as well to see how my two young boys have taken to it. The kind of people that I've had the pleasure of working with, my coaching staff, the people who I've worked closely with", said Dravid in a video shared by BCCI.

The 51-year-old further stated that he will take back the connections that he has built during his tenure.

"I know there have been results and we've had some really good results in this time, we've had some times where it's not been that easy. And that's part and parcel of being a coach and being a cricket team. But for me, I think the fondest memories that I'll take back is the connections that I've built, the friendships that I've built. That'll last long after I forget and remember some of these good results or bad results", Dravid added.

India came close on a couple of occasions to ending their hiatus of lifting an ICC World Cup trophy. After their success in 2011, India came lost the 2014 T20 World Cup final. In 2016, the West Indies thumped them in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. In 2023, Australia toppled India to lift their record-extending sixth ODI World Cup trophy.

India have a chance to finally end the wait to get their hands on the coveted prize if they defeat South Africa in the final of the tournament.

With South Africa also not having lost a match, the T20 World Cup final will be a clash between the two unbeaten sides of the tournament.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

