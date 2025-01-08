"It's been phenomenal last 18 months": Keshav Maharaj on SA's WTC final qualification

By Vipul Kashyap

Cape Town [South Africa], January 8 : South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Proteas' World Test Championship Final qualification and said that it has been a phenomenal last 18 months for them.

Ahead of the third season of SA20, Keshav Maharaj spoke toand said that both men's and women's cricket teams have performed well in the last 18 months.

The Proteas spinner hoped to win the upcoming WTC Final and do better in the future. He added that they have played some really good consistent cricket in the Test format recently.

"It's been phenomenal last 18 months for South African cricket, both with the women's and men's front... We've got 2 finals under the belt and a semi-final, and the women have reached 2 finals... Hopefully, we can go one better and raise the trophy in one of the more prestigious formats of the game... I think we played some really good consistent cricket in the Test format and may that continue...," Maharaj told ANI.

The Proteas' journey to the WTC finals is a fairytale one. They started the 2023-25 WTC cycle on a shaky note with a 1-1 draw against India at home. It was followed by a second-string side led by Neil Brand touring New Zealand amid SA20 season two, for a two-Test series and losing 2-0. This series and SA's move to send a second-string, largely inexperienced side raised questions over their commitment to Tests.

But as the main players returned, the Proteas side secured series wins away and at home against West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, winning seven Tests in a row to qualify for the finals. Besides veterans Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma, many youngsters and newcomers like Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, and David Bedingham have delivered quality performances.

The final against Australia takes place next year at Lord's on June 11.

