"It's been pleasure and joy to be around players...": Chanderpaul on reuniting with WI players for WCL 2025

Birmingham [UK], July 22 : West Indies Champions player Shivnarine Chanderpaul expressed his delight as he reunited with the old players for the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament, which is being played in the United Kingdom from July 18 to August 2.

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is the only international T20 league for retired professionals.

Scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board

Sharing his views on reuniting with the old players for the tournament, Chanderpaul told ANI, "It's really been a pleasure and a joy to be around players who you played with so many years. These are the guys I've been in the dressing room with for so long, and I'm happy to be a part of it again and be with them. It's easy to work with them once you know you've been dealing with them for so long, all these years. I've seen them when they came into the West Indies team because I was there before them."

Three of the West Indies' iconic stars, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo, are back in maroon, reunited under the banner of West Indies Champions.

Alongside them, WCL also welcomes a dynamic line-up featuring Sheldon Cottrell, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Shannon Gabriel, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, setting the stage for one of the most electrifying squads of the tournament.

Speaking on the West Indies Champions squad for WCL 2025, team owner Ajay Sethi said, "I think it's a very balanced team. I think having a good team, a winning team, is very important, but I think I'm very happy with the current squad here, and every year we'll get new faces. I don't think I'm missing anything. I just said if I had Carlos Braithwaite in the team also, it would have been amazing, but we can try and include him next year."

