"It's certainly on the table": Mitchell Starc hints making a comeback in IPL after 7 years

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who last played in the Indian Premier League in 2015, is contemplating a return by putting his name for the mega auction. Starc hasn't played in the cash-rich league for a long time. However, the 31-year old is contemplating a return to the league looking at the upcoming T20 World Cup this year at home."I've got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something to do today before training. I've not put my name down just yet, but I've got a couple more days to decide on that. It's certainly on the table regardless of what the schedule has got coming up. I haven't been for six years or so," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the fifth and the final Ashes Test in Hobart.

"Obviously, with a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that's one to take into consideration as well. There's a bit going on with scheduling and what-not to get our heads around, certainly for us multi-format players," he further added.Australia have a tight-knit schedule in the first half of 2022 as the moment the Ashes series is over, their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand arrive for three ODIs and a T20 followed by five T20Is against Sri Lanka at home. After which, they travel to Pakistan for a multi-format tour followed by another white-ball tour to New Zealand before the players head to the IPL.Stac said that the schedule is jam-packed but the IPL was very much in the back of his mind."The schedules are quite jam-packed, when you throw in all the tours, obviously we've got a couple of white-ball series post the Ashes before that Pakistan tour. Then you take in consideration the IPL, then a Sri Lankan tour after that, so it's a massive six months of cricket for everyone, but certainly for those multi-format players," he said. Starc, who has played 27 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015 editions was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2018 auction before he missed the season due to a leg injury. Subsequently, he was released by the franchise in November 2018.



