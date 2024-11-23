"It's coming too slow": Yashasvi Jaiswal engages in fiery exchange with Mitchell Starc

Perth [Australia], November 23 : India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc were involved in a fiery battle during the second session on day two of the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

The confrontation began with Jaiswal directing a stinging sledge at Starc, sparking a heated exchange between the two players, according to Fox Cricket.

At the time, India was comfortably placed at 72-0 with a lead of 118 runs. Jaiswal added fuel to the fire by whipping a straight ball from Starc high over mid-wicket for four. This aggressive shot clearly fired up the Australian fast bowler.

Starc, determined to respond, beat Jaiswal's bat, causing him to shake his head and chuckle. Not one to back down, Jaiswal shook his head in return, signalling his readiness to take on the challenge.

In the very next ball, Jaiswal executed a textbook backfoot defensive shot, which drew a chirp from Starc.

Standing his ground firmly, Jaiswal hit back verbally, stating, "It's coming too slow," according to Fox Cricket.

The intense exchange between Jaiswal and Starc added an extra layer of excitement to the series, highlighting the competitive spirit and resilience of both players.

Recapping the day's play, a rock-solid century stand by Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in the driving seat with a 200-run plus lead, at the end of day two of the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth on Saturday.

At stumps on Day 2, India are 172/0 with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten on the crease. India's lead currently stands at 218 runs.

Jaiswal is nearing his century and stands unbeaten at 90 off 193 balls and Rahul, who made a gritty 26 in the first innings after being given out on a controversial decision, stands unbeaten at 62 off 153 balls.

The duo was careful against the Aussie pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon, rotating the strike well and not taking much risks. But, nearing the day's end, the Indian openers, especially Jaiswal went aggressive hitting a couple of boundaries, including two huge sixes.

Jaiswal overcame the lows of his first innings duck, reaching his ninth half-century in 123 balls, with five fours.

India reached the 100-run mark in 37.4 overs.KL Rahul completes his half-century in 124 balls with the help of four boundaries in the 48th over of the innings.

The Jasprit Bumrah-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 51st over. The Indian side finished Day 2 at 172/0 with both the openers on the verge of scoring centuries.

At the end of the second session of the Perth Test, India were 84/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42*) and KL Rahul (34*) unbeaten on the crease. The visitors lead by 130 runs in the match.

The second session kicked off with Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the innings with the visitors leading by 46 runs.

Both the batters started off the innings slowly but picked up the pace later on and started attacking the opponent bowlers.

Jaiswal and Rahul completed their 50-run partnership in the 15th over of the innings as the latter took a triple on the bowling of right-arm seamer Pat Cummins.

In the next over (16th), the Jasprit Bumrah-led side completed the lead of 100 runs.

Recapping the first session of the Perth Test on Day 2, Australia started the second day at 67/7, with Mitchell Starc (6*) and Alex Carey (19*) unbeaten.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah struck for India early, removing in-form wicketkeeper Carey for 21 in 31 balls, with three fours. He was caught behind by keeper Rishabh Pant. It also brought up Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia were 70/8.

In the 33rd over, Harshit Rana got the wicket of Nathan Lyon for just five runs. Lyon could not pick up the short ball and tried to steer it past third man, but it hit his glove and went to KL Rahul in the slips. Australia were 79/9.

Following this, Starc and Hazlewood frustrated Indian bowlers by putting up the first decent partnership of their innings. While Hazlewood blocked pretty much everything, Starc would let out a hit now and then. They took Australia to the 100-run mark in 45.4 overs.

The wait for a wicket finally came to an end after 110 balls, with Starc skying one in the air and the ball was caught by Pant easily. Starc's patient and defiant 26 in 112 balls, with two fours, came to an end.

India bundled out Australia for 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers for India, bowling fantastically for his 18 overs. Rana also took 3/48 in 15.3 overs. Mohammed Siraj (2/20) also got crucial two scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh in his 13 overs.

