"It's disappointing": Rachin Ravindra on New Zealand's five-run defeat against Australia

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 : After New Zealand conceded a five-run defeat against Australia in the 27th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, Kiwi batting allrounder Rachin Ravindra said that it was very disappointing to lose the match after getting so close.

While talking at the post-match press conference, Ravindra said that it was an exciting game but they will move forward and review the game to see where they fell short.

"Obviously it's disappointing when it gets that close and you're chasing such a big total and to come out a little bit short but I think that's the beauty of cricket like you get the highs and lows of it and it was an exciting game, entertained the fans so look we'll move on and review but got to understand there's still a lot of cricket to be played in this World Cup," Ravindra said.

The Kiwi player also added that he was lucky to be able to bat with other experienced New Zealand batters.

"I think being able to bat with guys who have so much experience helps a lot. I think obviously being able to bat with Darrell, having a little partnership with him and the way he went about his business obviously took a little bit of the attack to them so it meant I could sort of feed him or sort of feed off him and then once he got out it was just like I was reacting to the ball and seeing what was in front of me and lucky enough it was a good wicket to bat on so I could sort of just go out there and play my game," he added.

While talking about the pitch in Dharamshala, he said that off-cutters were gripping and the slow balls were gripping.

"I wouldn't say it slowed down too much. I think yeah, the off-cutters were definitely gripping and the slow balls were gripping a bit but I think that's just the nature of a surface when you've had sort of 50 - 60 - 70 overs on it. I think overall it was a very, very good service for batting. I think it showed obviously in the scores that we made. But I think there was enough pace, enough carry, and there was enough bounce in it for us to have a good go at it at 390," he concluded.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The Men in Black were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is in the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net-run-rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor