"It's easy to dwell on things": KKR captain Rahane reflects on IPL 2025 campaign

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the narrow defeats in earlier matches at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and emphasized the importance of learning from those moments.

The defending champions are currently placed in seventh position after winning only four out of their 10 games in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. The Knight Riders have lost five matches, and one match was abandoned due to rain in the IPL 2025 so far.

"It's easy to dwell on things, if we'd won this close game or that one, things might have been different. But that's part of cricket, especially in T20s. What matters now is learning from those moments, staying confident about what we've done well, and focusing on minimizing mistakes in the next four games. We need to play to our strengths and give it everything to win each of them," Ajinkya Rahane said in the Star Sports Press Room.

The right-hand batter further spoke about upcoming home games against the Rajasthan Royals (May 4) and the Chennai Super Kings (May 7).

"The next two games at home against RR and CSK are crucial. Even though they're out of the playoff race, they're still dangerous because they've got nothing to lose. Teams like that often play with freedom, so it's important for us to show up with the right mindset and attitude, focus on that day, and give it everything to win," the 36-year-old player added.

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their next game of the IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

