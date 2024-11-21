"It's gonna be a great series to watch": David Wiese on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 : In an insightful discussion about the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, David Wiese, who has represented both South Africa and Namibia, shared his thoughts with ANI.

Wiese expressed his excitement for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting the quality and competitive nature of the series between India and Australia.

"Yeah, I think it's gonna be a great series to watch first of all. You know, India against Australia is always a quality series. India has had a lot of success in Australia over the last couple of years. They have won their last series there, so you know it's gonna be very interesting to see how the teams line up at the start of the series. It's going to be difficult for them to win all of those games. Australia is a tough team to play at home, but India has some quality players. Australia's got quality batters and a strong lineup, so it's going to be a really interesting series to watch," Wiese remarked.

When asked about South Africa's prospects in the WTC final, Wiese acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic about the team's potential.

"Yeah, it's always exciting when the team has that opportunity. It's gonna be tough for them. I know they're gonna have to win all of their games coming in, but they've got a young side and a keen, eager side. It's great to see them performing well. It's a team that many people probably wrote off at the start because there are a lot of young players coming through, but it's great to see them stepping up and performing so well," he said.

Wiese believes South Africa has a strong chance of making the finals if they continue their current form and avoid injuries.

"Yeah, I think so. If they keep playing the type of cricket that they are at the moment and the players remain fit and strong without injuries hitting the team, I think they've got a very good chance. Especially since those games are all in home conditions, you'd like to back yourself against teams from the subcontinent," he noted.

The Proteas will be playing two Tests against Sri Lanka, and three against Pakistan, they will have the home advantage.

Commenting on Virat Kohli's recent form, Wiese emphasized the Indian captain's resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

"Yeah, look, one thing I know about Virat Kohli is that you never write him off. He's a fighter, a player that enjoys pressure, and he actually steps up when it matters. People have spoken a lot about the amount of runs he's scored over the last couple of years, but big players always tend to stand up in big situations and big games. For India, he will be a key player in this test series to get some runs. So I'm fully confident that he's going to find his form and do well in the series," Wiese asserted.

Wiese also addressed the impact of Rohit Sharma missing the first test due to personal reasons.

"It's always tough to miss out on your captain, and he's a quality player. But there's a human element to it also. He's missing it for the birth of his child, and while we are cricketers, we're human beings too, and family always comes first. It's unfortunate for India that he's missing out on the test match, but it gives an opportunity for other guys to come in and do well," he explained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor