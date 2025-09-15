It's huge victory: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on India's commanding 7-wicket win over Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], September 15 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla extended wishes to the Indian team for its "huge" landslide victory over arch-rival Pakistan at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

India outplayed Pakistan across all facets of the game, even though the coin didn't spin in their favour. Kuldeep Yadav cast a spell with his left-arm wrist spin and ripped through the batting unit to return with figures of 3/18 in his four-over spell. His sizzling spell forced Pakistan to fold on 127/9

With the bat, after Abhishker Sharma's rollicking 31(13) at the top, birthday boy and captain Suryakumar Yadav flaunted his prolific form and announced his return to style after injury with an unbeaten 47(37). He dispatched the ball into the crowd with a towering maximum to gun down the 128-run target and extend India's unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Shukla took to X to lavish praise on Suryakumar and his troops and wrote on X, "Congratulations to team India for defeating Pakistan by seven wickets. It's huge victory."

Former quick Ishant Sharma lavished praise on the Indian side for its impactful performance and wrote on X, "A proud moment for every Indian! Congratulations to Team India on a remarkable victory against Pakistan. From power-packed performances to sheer teamwork, today's match was all about passion, resilience, and glory! #INDvsPAK."

Ishant's former fast bowling partner, Umesh Yadav, applauded the all-around performance of the Indian team and wrote on X, "What a performance! Congratulations to Team India on a memorable win against Pakistan. From fearless batting to sharp bowling, every player showed true grit and determination. #IndiaVsPakistan."

The emotions surrounding India's encounter with its arch-rival, Pakistan, are mixed. While some have suggested the game must go on, the other half has called for a boycott of the fixture. The anger over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stems from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

