"It's important for all of us to get this game time": Prasidh Krishna on playing intra-squad game

Beckenham [UK], June 14 : Ahead of India's Test series against England, right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna featured in the intra-squad game between India and India A and explained the importance of the game for the players.

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were among the runs while Shardul Thakur delivered a solid performance with the ball on Day 1 of the intra-squad match between the Indian senior side and India A at Beckenham on Friday.

Speaking about the intra-squad game between India and India A in a video posted by BCCI, Prasidh Krishna said, "I think it's really important for all of us to get this game time, because some of them are coming from the A game. Getting some time on feet is really important. That's what's going about today as well. Looks like a good, nice hard pitch.

"Bowlers have been in the game all throughout, have been bowling some really good spells. Batters are also showing some character. So it's always good when you're competing against each other as well. All of us are excited and enjoying what's happening. All of us are getting together after a while. So a lot of memories, a lot of cricket," the fast bowler added.

KL Rahul had also slammed scores of 116 and 51 during the second unofficial Test against England Lions at Northampton.

Gill, who has a poor average of 14.66 in England and has scored just 88 runs in six innings across three matches here with a best score of 28, will take plenty of confidence from his knock.

Thakur, who scored knocks of 27 (in first unofficial Test) and 19 and 34 (in the second unofficial Test) against England Lions and also took two wickets against them, also got some valuable game time as he battles a young Nitish Kumar Reddy for the spot of a pace-bowling all-rounder in the team.

India's first Test against England at Leeds from June 20 will mark the start of a new era under newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, as he aims to lead a new-look team to glory following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests and Ravichandran Ashwin from international cricket.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

