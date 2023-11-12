"It's important to get that confidence": KL Rahul following his 102-run knock against Netherlands

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 : Following KL Rahul's 102-run knock against the Netherlands in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the right-handed batter said that it was important to get that confidence.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Rahul said that in the last two games of the ODI World Cup, he didn't get time in the middle order. He added that it was nice to get some time today.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter added that it was not rocket science to go hard in the last 10 overs.

He further added that they need to win this game against the Dutch side and will look forward to the semi-final match.

"Not getting a lot of time (in the middle) in the last two games, so it was nice to get some time today. Batting at 5, it's important to get that confidence, it was a good knock. Getting that confidence to hit sixes towards the end was important. It's not rocket science, got to go hard in the last 10 overs. Tried to get as many runs as possible, but that was the plan, the ball gets softer, so hitting sixes at the back end becomes difficult. It's just not this game, everyone has a clear game plan, and we have been executing it (our plans) pretty well. Need to win this game and look forward to the semis. It (keeping) gets difficult sometimes, but I enjoy being involved in the game, the bowlers have challenged me during DRS calls, but they don't give me enough credit (on DRS calls)," Rahul said.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

India needs to defend 411 runs to complete nine wins in nine matches and end the league stage on high and the Netherlands needs to score these runs to secure an ICC Champions Trophy spot.

