"It's nice to be back amongst the group": Kane Williamson set for comeback against England

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Kane Williamson has affirmed his commitment to New Zealand cricket, saying he is eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran batter is set to return to international action for the first time since the Champions Trophy final in March, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 35-year-old was not in the squad for the recent T20I series against England due to a medical issue. However, he has now rejoined the squad for the ODI leg of the tour, which begins in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

"It's nice to be back amongst the group," Williamson told NZC, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"There's been quite a bit of change since the last time I was here, so it's nice to meet the new coach and some new players as well. And I'm looking forward to the start of the series," he noted.

During New Zealand's winter, Williamson spent considerable time in England, turning out for London Spirit in The Hundred and also featuring in county cricket for Middlesex. Being on a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket, he missed the tour of Zimbabwe and opted out of the early-season's T20Is against Australia to honour his commitments in England.

Williamson stressed that his dedication to representing New Zealand remains firm. At the same time, he admitted that his participation in future series cannot simply be a matter of choosing when and where to play.

"It's just an ongoing communication with New Zealand Cricket and with Rob (Walter), and I'm grateful for that," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It's a lot about the balance, with family and time away, but also the delicate balance of being a part of this team that I've really loved and enjoyed for such a long period of time," he noted.

"Your life situation changes, as mine has, and I'm incredibly grateful as well for that," he added, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"With three young children, the balance between where you spend your time and (who) give your attention (to) is really important to me. Still being able to play for New Zealand, and play the sport that I love at the highest level, is great, but the balance is the most important thing for me," Williamson said.

"I still love the game. I still have a strong desire to get better and train hard, and offer whatever I can for the team. It's been a huge part of my life for 15-plus years, we've been through a lot as a group, and a number of transitions. But I've just loved playing with a bunch of people that are really committed to each other, and to the team," he added.

Reflecting on New Zealand's consistent performances in ICC tournaments during his tenure, including their run to the Champions Trophy final earlier this year, he said the next ODI World Cup, to be held in Southern Africa in 2027 was at the back of his mind.

"There's always other things," he added, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well. So it's a little bit about what I want, and little bit more about what the team wants, and where it's going, and what we're buying into," he noted.

"We'll keep those lines of communication open to make sure that we're focused and clear on what it looks like," he added. "I'm respectful of the fact that this is a team and a special place, and that they're always trying to build towards something. For me, in this phase of my career, if I'm there and able to add to it, then brilliant," he said.

