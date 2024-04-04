"It's nice to get into the tournament with a fifty": KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 : After playing a 54-run knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Angkrish Raghuvanshi said that it was "nice" to kick off the tournament with a half-century.

The 18-year-old batter played a 54-run knock from 27 balls at a strike rate of 200. He smashed 5 fours and 3 sixes.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Raghuvanshi said that it was "fun" to play the blistering knock against Delhi Capitals.

He added that the Kolkata-based franchise bagged two points against Delhi Capitals, and that's what matters.

"It was fun. Came on to the bat pretty nicely... It's nice to get into the tournament with a fifty. But more importantly, three wins in three games. The team is thinking about the next game. It's not personal it's just how we can win games for our team. We got the two points, that's all that matters," Raghuvanshi said at the post-match press conference.

Summarizing the match, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay.

These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total which got more challenging with each delivery.

Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor