"‘It’s Not Easy, But It Feels Right’: Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket in Emotional Goodbye

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate affect. He amassed 9230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85 in the game’s longest format. In a emotional note, on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life, “As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,” he said .“I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, eventually becoming the skipper three years later. He led the country in 68 Tests, most by an Indian, losing just 17 (25 per cent) of them. With a win percentage of 58.82 per cent (40 wins, 11 draws), the batter remains India’s most successful red-ball captain.. He amassed 9230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85 in the game’s longest format.

This development comes shortly after Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement while confirming his availability for ODIs. Notably, both Virat and Rohit announced retirement from the T20Is after India’s victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Kohli, is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in Tests behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. Virat Kohli tops the list of India's highest run-getters in Tests as captain, amassing 5,864 runs in 68 matches, including 20 centuries and 18 fifties. He is followed by MS Dhoni (3,454 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (3,449 runs).