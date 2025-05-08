"It's not over yet": Former cricketer drops big statement about KKR's bleak playoffs chances

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes, even though a challenging route to the playoffs lies ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders, it is not over yet for the defending champions in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kolkata suffered a massive setback in their attempts to defend the crown after they succumbed to a two-wicket defeat against a beleaguered Chennai Super Kings in their home den, Eden Gardens.

With the Knight Riders dwindling in the sixth spot with 11 points and two fixtures left, their hopes for a spot in the playoffs appear bleak. With seven teams still fighting for a place and KKR standing on the verge of elimination despite their persistent slim hopes, Aakash isn't willing to rule the Knight Riders just yet.

"Never say never. Even with a 0.1 per cent chance, it's not over yet. As improbable as it seems, if there's still a chance, you keep fighting. Sport teaches you to never give up. By the next game, others might be out of contention, but while hope remains, KKR will push for it," Aakash told JioHotstar.

In their remaining fixtures, Kolkata will travel to the homes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the ambition of securing victory to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

"They face tough fixtures ahead, SRH away and RCB away. While SRH is near the bottom, they have match-winners, and RCB will be keen to finish the season with a double. KKR's game against RCB will be a crucial one," he added.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that it was hard to swallow the defeat after the match and said, "It was really tough (pill to swallow and lose). We were 10-15 short, 185-195 would have been an ideal total on this pitch."

The 36-year-old had no complaints about the efforts put in by the bowlers and added, "No complaints at all, the bowlers tried their best," he said, praising the team's fight until the end."

