It’s sentimental to me: Warner appeals for return of stolen baggy green ahead of farewell Test

New Delhi, Jan 2 Having announced his ODI retirement on the morning of New Year's Day, Australia's departing opener David Warner has made a public plea via Instagram following the misplacement of his Baggy Green caps, purportedly taken while in transit from Melbourne to Sydney for the Test match.

The veteran opener, who is gearing up to wrap up his remarkable 12-year Test career in the upcoming third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, expressed his distress in an Instagram video, expressing the sentimental value of the bag, particularly containing his cherished Baggy Green cap.

“Hi everyone, David Warner here. Unfortunately, this is my last resort to do this. But a couple of days ago, our bags got freighted via Qantas. We’ve gone through CCTV footage. They’ve got some blind spots, apparently. We spoke to the Quay West Hotel, who we absolutely trust, and have gone through their cameras," Warner said in the video posted on Instagram.

"No one’s came into our rooms, but unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there.

“Inside this backpack was by baggy green. It’s sentimental to me, and something that I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week.

“If it’s the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here, You won’t get into trouble. Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media, and I am happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens. Thank you," he concluded.

The 37-year-old opener will play his final Test match at the SCG against Pakistan, beginning on January 3, departing as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format. Of his 8695 runs at 44.58 in Test cricket, the 37-year-old has compiled 793 runs at 49.56 at his home venue, making four centuries.

Following his decision to retire from Test cricket, the two-time Cricket World Cup-winner on Monday announced he will also step away from ODI cricket.

The left-handed opener compiled 6932 runs at 45.30 in the ODI at a strike rate of 97.26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor