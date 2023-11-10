"It's up to them...." Bangladesh coach speaks on Shakib Al Hasan's retirement ahead of Australia clash

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Ahead of Bangladesh's upcoming match against Australia in the 43rd game of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, the Bengal Tigers head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe opened up on Shakib Al Hasan's retirement plans.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hathurusinghe said that Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad had a wonderful journey overall as a cricketer for Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh head coach further added that the players are still performing and it is up to the cricketers to take the decision. He added that Shakib and others are fit to play.

"Oh, they had a wonderful journey overall for a cricketer to play four World Cups is very, very unique and then for Bangladesh cricket, I don't know whether they are playing their last one. So, to be honest, they're still very fit. They're still performing. It's up to them individually to decide that one. So, I can't comment on their last one. But then to play four World Cups - one guy is five, I think, is it? Mushfiqur and Shakib played five. So, it's wonderful, I mean, anyone playing or starting to play cricket and dreaming of playing five. And they have been the best of Bangladesh cricket in the short journey of Bangladesh cricket. If they decided to quit, It's a change of baton kind of thing for Bangladesh cricket," the head coach said.

After losing six out of eight games at the tournament, Bangladesh have lost all hope to qualify for the semi-final round. Shakib's side stand in eighth place with four points on the ODI World Cup standings.

Meanwhile, Australia have booked their semi-final spot after winning six out of eight games. They stand in third place in the standings with 12 points.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

