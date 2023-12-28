Its wrong not to give NOCs to Naveen, Mujeeb and Farooqi: Aakash ChopraIts wrong not to give NOCs to Naveen, Mujeeb and Farooqi: Aakash Chopra

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra said on Thursday about the Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) decision to not grant No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Naveen-ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi for T20 leagues and delay their national contracts that the situation is wrong on part of the board to deny players their right to make a living.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to delay the 2024 annual central contracts for national players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq Mureed. Additionally, the Board has opted not to grant them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts.

"Irony is dying because you are not giving them contracts. You are not giving them opportunities. These players are becoming noteworthy not because the Afghanistan Cricket Board is doing a great job, but because they are playing franchise cricket. They go and play cricket in different countries. I feel it's wrong not to give them NOCs for two years. The players have already said that they make their living outside Afghanistan. They are being told to prioritize the country's interests. But if their interests are not protected, if they are not allowed to make a living, then what are they supposed to do? Having said this, this decision has increased the headache of three IPL franchises Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Finding their replacement at the eleventh hour may be difficult. But we have still not heard the last word on this decision. There may still be a twist in this story," said Aakash on JioCinema show Aakashvani.

According to an ACB statement, the trio recently informed the board of their request to be released from the yearly central contracts beginning January 1, 2024, as well as their want to participate in franchise tournaments.

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility. By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players," a statement from ACB read.

Mujeeb was recently acquired for Rs 2 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He is presently playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL in Australia. Naveen, who is currently with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is also with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, recently competed in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition.

