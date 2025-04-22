‘I’ve Been a KKR Fan Since I Was a Little Girl’: Sushmita Roy Sends Heartfelt Message to Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders

Cricket fever has truly gripped the nation as the Indian Premier League (IPL) blazes toward its thrilling finale. Stadiums are roaring, fans are buzzing, and excitement is at an all-time high — not just among die-hard cricket enthusiasts, but also among celebrities who are lighting up the stands with their presence and passion. One face that’s caught everyone’s attention this season is that of Sushmita Roy, who’s become a viral sensation for her spirited support of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But she’s far more than just a familiar face cheering from the sidelines. Recently crowned Miss Universe India 2024 Runner-Up, Sushmita Roy is quickly carving a niche for herself, not only in the world of fashion and glamour but also in the hearts of cricket fans across the country. While many know her as the dazzling diva gracing red carpets and magazine covers, true KKR fans know her as one of their own — a loyal supporter who has stood by the team through thick and thin.

Her love for the purple and gold isn't some fleeting celebrity trend; it's a bond built on years of unwavering devotion. “I’ve been a KKR fan since I was a little girl,” Sushmita shared in a recent interview. “Watching matches with my family, celebrating every six, every wicket — those are some of my fondest memories.” “I have been a KKR fan since my childhood days. We’ve seen ups and downs in this journey, and we know it's a part of life,” she shares with a smile that lights up more than just stadiums.

Sushmita’s message to the team is not just emotional — it's inspiring. “The best quality that our team has is that we never give up. No matter what happens, we will rise again.” With KKR having lifted the trophy three times, her confidence is unshakable — and her faith in the squad, unwavering. “We are not stopping. Our aim is set high this season. I have full faith in the team and our wonderful players — they are unstoppable! We shall definitely bounce back in a grand way.” And the excitement doesn't stop there — Sushmita Roy will be going live from Eden Gardens during the high-octane clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, giving her fans a front-row view of her match-day experience.

Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a challenging position on the points table following their 39-run defeat to Gujarat Titans. With only 3 wins from 8 matches, KKR are currently placed 7th — a long way from the playoff spots. Generally, 16 points are regarded as the secure target for playoff qualification, though teams have occasionally advanced with 14 points or fewer. However, this largely depends on the Net Run Rate (NRR). The positive takeaway for KKR? Despite the recent setback, their NRR is a healthy +0.212, which could prove to be a key factor in the tight race for the playoffs.