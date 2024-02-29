IVPL: Pawan Negi, bowlers shine as VVIP Uttar Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh Warriors, book semis berth

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 29 : Pawan Negi's valiant 83-run knock helped VVIP Uttar Pradesh register a victory over the Chhattisgarh Warriors by 16 runs in Match 12 of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Thursday.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh posted a competitive total of 183/8 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Negi's fine fifty and a late cameo by Rajat Bhatia. Negi's innings was supported by Bhatia, who contributed 37 runs off 23 balls. Gurkeerat Mann and Kalim Khan picked three wickets each for the Chhattisgarh Warriors.

In response, the Chhattisgarh Warriors required 19 runs off the last over but were unable to chase down the target, finishing at 167/9. Monu Kumar was the standout performer for VVIP Uttar Pradesh, claiming four wickets, while C Mpofu picked up three crucial wickets. Negi's all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

With this win, VVIP Uttar Pradesh has booked the semi-final berth and will now be in action on Saturday.

Put into bat first, VVIP Uttar Pradesh made a horrendous start as they lost opener Bhanu Seth in the very first over. Rohit Prakash and Pawan Negi then carried the innings, scoring some boundaries but Gurkeerat Man dismissed the opener as VVIP Uttar Pradesh got reduced to 36/2.

Negi steadied the innings with a 35-run partnership alongside Parvinder Singh, who struggled with timing and managed just 5 runs off 8 balls before departing in the eighth over.

Parvinder's wicket triggered a collapse, and VVIP Uttar Pradesh found themselves at 92/5 from 71/2. However, Negi and Bhatia orchestrated a remarkable recovery in the latter half of the innings.

While Pawan Negi smashed 83* off 54 balls, Rajat scored 37 off 23 balls as VVIP Uttar Pradesh reached 183/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 184, Naman Ojha (72 off 48 balls) and Jatin Saxena (31 off 14 balls) gave Chhattisgarh Warriors a firing start but two quick wickets in consecutive overs dented their progress

A resilient 95-run partnership between Naman and Gurkeerat Mann revived the Warriors' hopes, but Monu Kumar and C Mpofu's disciplined bowling dismantled their chase, reducing them from 149/2 to 166/9, ultimately securing the win for VVIP Uttar Pradesh.

