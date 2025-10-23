Iyer speaks on partnership with Rohit, watching Connolly in Australia A games following Adelaide loss

Adelaide [Australia], October 23 : Following his side's series loss against Australia in the second ODI, India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer spoke on his century partnership with Rohit Sharma and hailed young all-rounder Cooper Connolly's half-century that helped the Aussies win.

Iyer scored 77-ball 61 and had a 118-run stand for the third wicket with Rohit (73 in 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes), which took India to 264/9, but half-centuries from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) helped Aussie seal the series.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Iyer said that during the partnership with Rohit, they both aimed to build momentum for India after losing two early wicketsskipper Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli and wanted an "attacking approach".

"Talking about the partnership, I think it was very crucial as you rightly mentioned and we were just saying that let's build the momentum towards us because he was bowling amazingly, Hazlewood and the ball was seeming in and out, it was not an easy wicket to bat on, especially at the start so we just wanted to have an attacking approach at the start but at the same time, it wasn't easy to score runs so we just decided to rotate the strike as much as possible and see to it that we come to a total where we feel that we can charge on the bowlers," he said.

Iyer also hailed Connolly, pointing out that he watched him from close quarters during the recent India A and Australia A series at home, where the Aussie left-hander scored 147 runs in three innings, including two fifties and top-scored for his side while striking at over 145.

"I think they played brilliantly, the way they batted, they rotated their strikes, I think it was a superb performance and Cooper especially being a youngster coming and showing so much maturity to finish off the game, that shows a lot of character and he is someone I have seen even in the India A vs Australia A matches, he was charging on the bowlers and very selective in terms of which bowler to target so credit where it is due," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xavier Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket, and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep Singh (2/41) and Harshit Rana (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

