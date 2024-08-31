J-K Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone felicitated by Ludhiana Bar Association

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 31 : Jammu and Kashmir Para Cricket Team Captain Amir Hussain Lone, has set an example by making a mark in the cricketing world despite losing his hands in an accident as a child was felicitated by the Ludhiana Bar Association on Saturday.

On the occasion, Amir shared his life experiences and said that after losing his hands at the age of eight, his life reached a very sad state, but he made cricket his point of support.

He acknowledged that initially, it was very difficult for him to throw the ball with his feet.

Ludhiana Bar Association President Chetan Verma expressed his happiness on meeting Amir Hussain Lone. He also appreciated the hard work and courage of the player.

Amir has been playing professional cricket since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket.

He bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old.

Earlier this year, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also met Amir Hussain Lone, during his visit in Kashmir.

The renowned Indian batter fulfilled his promise of meeting Amir Lone, who had previously captured Tendulkar's attention with a video of himself training in Kashmir.

Tendulkar also praised Amir, calling him a great inspiration for this generation's children, citing his pure will, determination, and passion for the game that propelled him to where he is now.

Tendulkar gifted a bat to Amir which has a personalised inspiring message that read "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring," with his signature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor