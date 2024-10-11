Jack Leach's four-wicket haul powers England to historic innings victory over Pakistan in Multan

Multan [Pakistan], October 11 : In a remarkable display of cricket, England clinched a resounding victory over Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in Multan on Friday. Jack Leach was instrumental, taking four crucial wickets to seal the win.

Pakistan etched an unwanted record in Test history, becoming the only team to lose by an innings after scoring 500 in their first innings. England wrapped up the game inside the morning session on day five, marking their second innings victory in Asia.

By the end of day four, Pakistan was struggling at 152/6. Despite valiant efforts from Salman Agha, who scored 63, and Aamer Jamal, who remained unbeaten on 55, Pakistan could not save the Test. The duo batted through most of the fifth day but ultimately fell short.

Salman Agha, who had scored a brisk century in the first innings, showed resilience under pressure. He managed a fifty in the second innings, demonstrating his ability to adapt to different match situations. On the other end, Jamal bravely faced Brydon Carse's short-ball barrage, even taking a blow to the helmet but continued to fight, reaching his second Test fifty.

The seventh-wicket partnership between Salman and Jamal added 109 runs, giving Pakistan a glimmer of hope. However, Leach broke through, trapping Salman with his fourth ball. Shaheen Afridi (10), the next man in, briefly counterattacked but was caught and bowled by Leach.

After Salman's dismissal, Naseem Shah (6) was stumped by Jamie Smith off Leach's delivery, and with Abrar Ahmed unable to bat, Pakistan was all out for 220. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse each took two wickets, while Chris Woakes managed one.

England's first innings score of 823/7 declared proved insurmountable for Pakistan.

Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, faced criticism as his team suffered yet another defeat, marking his sixth consecutive loss as captain. This series of losses includes three in Australia, a home defeat by Bangladesh, and now, a defeat against England.

Masood surpassed Javed Burki's record of three consecutive defeats, making it a challenging period for Pakistan under his leadership.

England's comprehensive win in Multan, spearheaded by Leach's exceptional bowling, underscores their dominance and Pakistan's ongoing struggles.

Brief score: Pakistan: 556 and 220 (Salman Agha 63, Aamer Jamal 55; Jack Leach 4/30) vs England: 823/7 (Harry Brook 317, Joe Root 262; Saim Ayub 2/101)

