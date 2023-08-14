Jacob Duffy replaces pacer Blair Tickner in New Zealand squad for T20Is against UAE

Wellington [New Zealand], August 14 : New Zealand have made a late change to their squad for this month's three-match series against UAE, with experienced pacer Blair Tickner skipping the series due to family reasons.

"Tickner was due to travel today to join the squad in Dubai following his daughter’s birth late last week; however, a decision has been made for him to stay at home in Hawke’s Bay with his family," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in an official statement.

His place in the squad will be taken by fellow quick Jacob Duffy.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it was an easy choice for Tickner to make to stay at home with his family.

"We’re a family environment and after speaking with Blair we fully support him being at home with Sarah and young Florence. The birth of a child is a special time and we’re glad to be able to support Blair in being at home," Stead said in a statement.

Stead believes Duffy is more than capable of filling the breach because the 29-year-old is a proven performer in the game's shortest format at both the international and domestic levels.

"Jacob’s been part of many Blackcaps squads in the past and has always acquitted himself well at international level," Stead added.

"He’s got good skills and experience and we look forward to welcoming him into our squad in Dubai," said the New Zealand coach.

New Zealand and UAE will lock horns in the first of three match T20I series on August 17, at the Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young.

