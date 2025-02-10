Jadeja hails Rohit Sharma's century as a boost for India ahead of Champions Trophy

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 10 : Ravindra Jadeja views skipper Rohit Sharma's century in the second ODI against England as a promising sign for India ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The Indian captain silenced his critics the moment he found his rhythm, delivering a fiery ton that helped India secure a four-wicket win on Sunday. Chasing 305, Rohit remained undaunted, showcasing a perfect blend of endurance and power to lead the hosts to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

With support from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, Rohit dismantled England's defense with a knock of 119 from 90 deliveries, featuring 12 fours and seven sixes.

Rohit, with his 32nd ODI century, remained true to his words that there was still fight left in him. Jadeja, who witnessed the entire spectacle from the dressing room, believes that Rohit's century is a "good thing" for India, especially ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign starting on February 20.

"He's such a big player that he knows how to play his innings. It's just a matter of one innings. As you saw, it didn't feel like he hadn't scored runs in his previous innings. It was so smooth and confident. All the shots were normal and smooth. So, sometimes it's just a matter of one or two innings," Jadeja said in the post-match press conference.

"It's a good thing that before the Champions Trophy, before an important tournament, 100 is a big innings. So, I think it's good for the team. And obviously, he knows what his game is. There's nothing to think about or discuss. If any batter scores a hundred before such a tournament, it is good for the player and the team. If the top-order score runs, it sets up a good platform for the rest of the batters," he added.

The calm before the storm was evident when Rohit patiently defended the first couple of deliveries. He then found his rhythm, hitting his first six of the match. He raced to fifty in just 30 balls and played with spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, even as the ball began to turn considerably.

On his 76th delivery, Rohit stepped down the track, opened his arms, and smoked the ball into the stands to bring up his 32nd ODI century, the third-highest for India in the format.

With the series already secured in India's favor, the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday will offer India an opportunity to experiment with a different combination before the marquee event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor