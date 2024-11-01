Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja disclosed that he was unaware of surpassing renowned pacers Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to become India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

On a sweltering day in Mumbai, the stars aligned perfectly for Jadeja, setting the stage for him to showcase his skill with the red ball.

By claiming another five-wicket haul, Jadeja overtook Zaheer and Ishant, marking a significant achievement in his illustrious career.

Reflecting on his performance for India, Jadeja candidly admitted he hadn't been aware of his milestone. "Taking a five-for for India in Tests is always special. I didn't know that. I usually check stats when I'm not playing. It's good to know I'm progressing and taking wickets," Jadeja remarked at the close of Day 1.

In his outstanding spell, Jadeja claimed five wickets, conceding 65 runs in 22 overs, with an economy rate of 3.00.

The Wankhede Stadium witnessed the 35-year-old's brilliance, as his tally rose to 314 wickets in Test cricket. Before this match, Zaheer and Ishant were ahead with 311 wickets each in their distinguished careers.

A recurring element of Jadeja's spell was his tactical variation of pace, causing the ball to either turn sharply or skid off the surface.

Discussing the pitch, Jadeja explained, "You have to vary your pace on this wicket. You can't bowl too slow; there's bounce but not much pace. You need to use your shoulder and add more revs to generate the bounce."

India will begin Day 2 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at the crease as the hosts work to close the 149-run deficit.

