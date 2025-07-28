Jagadeesan replaces Pant for final Test in England

Manchester [UK], July 28 : Rishabh Pant had a fracture to his right foot during the first innings in Manchester, and it's official that Narayan Jagadeesan has been added to the squad as his replacement, according to the website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He was ruled out as a result of this injury. He scored 54 off 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

India have added Jagadeesan to their squad for the fifth Test against England at The Oval as his cover.

Jagadeesan has amassed 3373 runs from 52 first-class matches, which includes 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, at an average of 47.50.

The injury to Pant comes as a major blow to India, with the 27-year-old having been one of their key contributors with the bat.

With 479 runs at an average of 68.42, Pant is India's third-highest run-getter in the ongoing series. This includes two centuries and three half-centuries.

The left-handed batter leaves behind some pretty big shoes to fill as India look to close the five-match ICC World Test Championship series with a win at the Oval.

With India having levelled the series back at Edgbaston after a loss in the opener at Trent Bridge, England notched a close win at Lord's before a well-fought draw at Old Trafford. This means that the Asian side can still tie the series going into the final Test at The Oval.

India's updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).

