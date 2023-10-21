Jaganmohan Rao elected as Hyderabad Cricket Association President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 : Following the elections at Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for its six posts - president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, and councillor on Friday, Jaganmohan Rao was elected as the new President of HCA.

Meanwhile, Daljit Singh won the Vice President post, Devaraj became the new Secretary and Basavaraju was elected as the Joint Secretary of the HCA. CJ Srinivas Rao has won as the Treasurer and Sunil Agarwal as Councilor.

Soon after the results were declared, people started to celebrate the new group of members by bursting crackers and showering petals.

More than 170 people have exercised their voting rights in the HCA elections. The polling ended at 3 PM on Friday.

Many renowned personalities including former Indian cricket team skipper and ex-president HCA Mohammad Azharuddin exercised their voting rights.

The HCA elections were supposed to take place in September 2022, however, following the allegations of irregularities and corruption by its former president Azharuddin, it was postponed.

The matter went to the Supreme Court, and the apex court of the country appointed a one-man committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Lau Nageshwar Rao to look into the issue.

Earlier this month, the former Indian cricket team skipper was disqualified after he was found to hold two posts simultaneously in violation of the rules. He was the president of both HCA and Deccan Blue Cricket Club at the same time.

Earlier, a case was registered over allegations of misappropriation of funds of HCA against Azharuddin and some former office bearers of HCA at Uppal Police station in Hyderabad.

