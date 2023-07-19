"Jaiswal has got time to play both against pace, spin...," says AB de Villiers 

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers heaped praises on young Indian left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century on his international debut against West Indies in the first Test, calling him a "hot prospect for India in future".

Jaiswal on his debut had smashed a marvellous 171 against the Windies and had a match-winning partnership with senior stars skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli that paved way for an innings win over the Windies in Dominica.

"The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball. He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match," said de Villiers on his Youtube channel.

He became the third player from India to record a score of 150 or more on Test debut.

India batter Shikhar Dhawan holds the first place in the table with his knock of 187 runs which came against Australia in Mohali in 2013. India skipper Rohit Sharma has been placed in the second position with his knock of 177 runs against West Indies in Kolkata in 2013.

Jaiswal enjoyed a successful year of white-ball cricket, hitting 625 runs in the 2023 IPL with an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163.61. He also hit one century and five fifties in the season. The left-hander has scored 2,016 runs in 16 first-class matches at an average of 84.00. Jaiswal scored 10 centuries and two fifties.

de Villiers also lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for his performance in the first Test, which saw him end with overall figures of 12/131, including 7/71 in the second innings.

"He has been unbelievable, not for one or two seasons. He recorded figures of 12/131. I faced him many times, and he always surprised me, impressed me. He has evolved his game over the years to make both left and right-handed batters really uncomfortable. This makes him the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) to some. Let him get a few more wickets, then we can surely call him the GOAT. What a bowler, what a match-winner for India.

India is leading the two-match Test series by 1-0. India will play the second Test at Port of Spain. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor