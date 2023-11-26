Jaiswal, Rinku, Kishan, Bishnoi shine as all-round India beat Australia by 44 runs in 2nd T20I

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 : In another domination-filled day for Men in Blue, India, led by three-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

India has taken a 2-0 lead in the series.

In the chase of 236, Australia was off to a fine start. Matthew Short took the aggressor role, helping the team gather 31 runs in the first two overs itself.

Spin once again deceived Short, removing him for 19 off 10 balls with three fours. Ravi Bishnoi's delivery got the inside edge of Short's bat which crashed into the stumps. Australia was 35/1 in 2.5 overs.

Josh Inglis, the centurion from the previous match, was dismissed for just two by Ravi as Tilak took a brilliant catch at mid-on. Australia was 39/2 in 4.2 overs.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

Glenn Maxwell, making his return to the side after a memorable winning Cricket World Cup campaign, tried hitting Axar Patel, but the spinner had the last laugh as Yashasvi caught him for 12 off eight balls at long-on. Australia was 53/3 in 5.5 overs.

Indian bowlers were all over the Aussies as pacer Prasidh Krishna got the big wicket of Steve Smith for 19 off 16 balls, with a four and six. Jaiswal took yet another brilliant catch near the boundary, reducing Aussies to 58/4 in 7.2 overs.

Marcus Stoinis and Tim David launched a counter-attack on Indian bowlers, starting with twin sixes by Stoinis on deliveries by Ravi in the ninth over. Tim then launched a heavy assault on Mukesh Kumar, getting 22 runs from his over, including three fours and a six by David.

Halfway through the innings, Australia was 104/4, with Stoinis and David unbeaten at 22*. Australia had reached their 100-run mark in 9.3 overs.

Stoinis targetted Arshdeep in the 12th over, launching him for two sixes and a four, getting 18 runs in total. Stoinis-David had reached the 50-run stand in 22 balls and they were looking dangerous.

Ravi got his third wicket, removing David for a well-made 37 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Ruturaj's catch at long-on broke the threatening 81-run partnership. Australia was 139/5 in 13.3 overs.

Following David's dismissal, Australia's downward spiral started as Mukesh got the assistance of Axar Patel to get a crucial wicket of Stoinis for 45 off 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes. Prasidh Krishna also removed Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis each for one. Australia was 152/8 in 16 overs.

Arshdeep got Adam Zampa's wicket for just one. Australia was 155/9 in 16.5 overs.

Australia finished their innings at 191/9 with skipper Matthew Wade (42*) and Tanveer Sangha (2*) unbeaten.

Ravi (3/32) and Krishna (3/41) were the top bowlers for India. Axar, Arshdeep and Mukesh got one wicket each.

Earlier, half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and fine finishing by Rinku Singh helped India reach a total of 235/4 against Australia in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Put to bat first, India was off to a fine start. After playing cautiously in the first two overs, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit Glenn Maxwell for three fours in the third over, which gave away 15 runs.

In the next over, Jaiswal smashed Sean Abbott's pace for 4,4,4,6,6. He brought up India's fifty in just 3.5 overs.

Jaiswal attacked Nathan Ellis next, smashing him for a hat-trick of fours in the sixth over. He brought up his fifty in 24 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.

But before India could end the powerplay, Jaiswal was dismissed for 53 off 25 balls after he was caught by Adam Zampa at slip. India was 77/1 in 5.5 overs.

Ishan Kishan was next up on the crease.

India reached the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs. In 10 overs, India was 101/1, with Kishan (10*) and Gaikwad (29*) unbeaten.

The duo brought up their fifty-run partnership in 44 balls.

The 14th over bowled by Maxwell was another highlight as he gave away 23 runs, including two sixes and a four.

The next over by Tanveer Sangha was also massive as it gave away 17 runs, including two sixes by Ishan, who reached his back-to-back fifty in 29 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

India was 164/1 in 15 overs, with Gaikwad (47*) and Kishan (52*) unbeaten.

The 87-run stand between the duo ended as Ishan was caught by Ellis on a delivery by Marcos Stoinis for 52. India was 164/2 in 15.2 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was next up and the skipper started off with a six on his first ball.

Ruturaj reached his third T20I fifty in 39 balls, with three fours and a six.

Surya mistimed a shot and was caught by Stoinis at deep point for 19 off 10 balls. India was 189/3 in 17.4 overs.

Three fours and two sixes were smashed by finisher Rinku Singh in Abbott's over. 25 runs were given. India was 215/3 in 19 overs, with Rinku (25*) and Gaikwad (52*) unbeaten.

Ellis got Gaikwad for 58 off 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes. India was 221/4 after Tim

David took the catch at long-on.

India finished their innings at 235/4, with Rinku (31*) and Tilak (7*) unbeaten.

Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets. Stoinis got one wicket.

