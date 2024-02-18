"Jaiswal's double hundred reminded me of my childhood days when....": Left-handed batter's coach Jwala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 : Following his pupil's match-winning double century against England in the third Test at Rajkot, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh said that the young batter's knock reminded him of his own childhood days when he watched former Indian southpaw Vinod Kambli score double centuries and got inspired to play cricket as a left-handed batter.

A five-wicket haul by ace all-rounder and first-innings centurion Ravindra Jadeja and top knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sarfaraz Khan saw England sink to its knees and surrender to the hosts inside four days.

Speaking toafter the match, Jwala said, "I am really happy because Jaiswal scored runs in every match, including double hundreds in the second and third matches. This reminded me of my childhood days when Vinod Kambli scored double tons against Zimbabwe and England. They inspired me to become a left-handed batter. Today when I saw him score double tons against England, it reminded me of how I came to Mumbai to play cricket and how I was a big fan of Vinod Kambli. I am proud of what Jaiswal has done. I am happy that all the hard work done on him has paid off."

"I am blessed that people ask me questions about Yashasvi. It has become a routine for me. We work hard for moments like these. I have worked hard with him for years," he added.

Talking about India's win, Jwala said that Team India has put up a fine collective effort, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaiswal being the highlights. He also said that youngsters doing well is a great sign for Indian cricket.

"The way the first Test happened, India dominated the first innings, England did well in their second innings and won the match. It was surprising that England won in India. But the way India won so easily in the next two Tests, it is dominating. It was a team performance, Rohit, and Gill scored runs, Ashwin got his 500th Test wicket, and Sarfaraz got to debut after all these years. Collectively, they are all playing well. Youngsters are doing well and it is great for Indian cricket," said Jwala.

Jaiswal achieved a remarkable feat as he became the first Indian to score two double-hundreds against England in Tests during the fourth day of the third Test match in Rajkot on Sunday.

Jaiswal's first double ton against England came in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, where he scored 209 runs in India's first inning. The 22-year-old's second double hundred came in Rajkot when he played an unbeaten 214-run knock in the third Test match of the five-game series.

Other than the 22-year-old, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli, Gundappa Viswanath, Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi all smashed only one Test double hundred against England.

Jaiswal also smashed the most sixes in a Test series for India and became the first-ever player to hit 20 sixes in a Test series worldwide with 22 overhead boundaries against England in the ongoing series.

Rohit Sharma stays the second place with 19 sixes, which he smashed against South Africa in 2019. 14 Harbhajan Singh (14 sixes) and Navjot Sidhu (11 sixes) hold the third and fourth place on the list.

Jaiswal also became the first player to hit most sixes in a Test innings for India. He slammed 12 sixes against England in Rajkot. Navjot Sidhu holds the second place with 8 maximums against Sri Lanka in 1994.

In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Jaiswa; scored 545 runs at an average of 109 after taking part in three matches and six innings. He smashed one half-century and two double-hundreds with the best score of 214*.

He made his Test debut in 2023 against West Indies, following that Jaiswal took part in 7 long format matches and 13 innings in which he scored 861 runs at an average of 71.75.

Coming to the match, the Three Lions while chasing 557 was bundled out for just 122 runs in 39.4, losing the match by 434 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took 5/41, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each.

Earlier, India secured a 556-run second innings lead, declaring their second innings at 430/4. Following skipper Rohit's early fall for just 19 runs, young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill steadied the ship for India with a 155-run partnership for the second wicket, which ended after Jaiswal retired hurt for 104. India ended the day three at 196/2, with Gill (65*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*).

On day four, Gill and Kuldeep continued to stitch yet another partnership, which ended with Gill heartbreakingly missing his fourth Test ton due to a run-out, scoring 91 in 151 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. Kuldeep also made a solid 27 in 91 balls, leaving India at 258/4. From this point on, Jaiswal resumed his innings with fellow Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan. Both took the English spinners to cleaners.

Jaiswal scored his second double-century in Tests after scoring his first one in the last Test. A key highlight of his knock was smashing veteran pace legend James Anderson for a hat-trick of sixes. Sarfaraz also scored his back-to-back half-century on Test debut. India ended the innings at 430/4, with Jaiswal (214* in 236 balls, 14 fours and 12 sixes) and Sarfaraz (68* in 72 balls, with six fours and three sixes) unbeaten to form a 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed took a wicket each for England. Earlier, England in their first inning scored 319 runs in reply to India's 445 runs in their first inning. Though Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) scored the fastest century by an English player in India, no other batter could give him much support. Skipper Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) played some decent knocks.

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4/84, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin managed a scalp each, with the latter reaching his 500th Test wicket as well.

In the first innings, after opting to bat first, India put up 445 in the first innings. The hosts were rocked by England bowlers earlier and were struggling at 33/3. Then skipper Rohit stepped up, forming a 204-run stand with Jadeja. Rohit scored 131 runs in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. Jadeja went on to score his third Test ton and crafted a 77-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz (62 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six). Useful scores from debutant Dhruv Jurel (46 in 104 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Ashwin (37 in 89 balls, with six fours) took India to a fine total.

Mark Wood justified his selection with figures of 4/114. Rehan got two wickets while Root, Hartley and Anderson got a wicket each.

Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the Test match.

