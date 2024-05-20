Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short to become Australia's travelling reserves in T20 WC 2024

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short are set to join Team Australia as two travelling reserves for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report stated that earlier, chief Australia selector George Bailey said the Aussies would carry just one reserve in the West Indies, however, they are likely to take two star players, Fraser-McGurk and Short, into the tournament.

Australia have opted not to include a third spinner as their travelling reserve. Spinner Tanveer Sangha who was taken to the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 as their travelling reserve, has been kept out of the T20 World Cup 2024.

In IPL 2024, the Aussie batter Fraser-McGurk played for the Delhi-based franchise and displayed a stupendous performance in the tournament. He appeared in nine matches in IPL 2024 and scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04.

Earlier in May, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar won a recall despite not having played a T20I since the last T20 World Cup on Australian soil in 2022, while all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green also earned a place in the final squad despite some indifferent form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), as per the ICC. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain the side.

Meanwhile, veteran batter Steve Smith, young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, experienced seamer Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Matt Short all missed out.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

