Jake Fraser-McGurk, Xavier Bartlett included in Australia T20I squad for West Indies series

Melbourne [Australia], July 12 : Australia made changes in their squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies as they brought in opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and pacer Xavier Bartlett to replace Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood, respectively.

Fraser-McGurk, after having missed out on the national contract, will want to put his form behind him and make a comeback in the shortest format of the game in the Caribbean.

While Hazlewood will return home to prepare for the South Africa series next month, Johnson is yet to recover from his back injury, as per the ICC official website.

Australia have won 12 out of their last 14 T20Is and will hope to continue the winning run, ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, who is in good form, will lead the squad as mainstays like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head will return home following the Test series win against the West Indies.

Australia will play five T20Is against West Indies, with two of the matches scheduled at Kingston and the rest at Basseterre.

Australia T20I squad v West Indies: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

