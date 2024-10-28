Jaker Ali ruled out of second Test against South Africa due to concussion; Mahidul Islam Ankon named replacement

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Bangladesh will face South Africa in the second Test without wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali, who has been ruled out due to a concussion sustained during training at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

"Jaker Ali suffered a concussion while batting in practice yesterday [Sunday]," Bangladesh's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He has a history of concussions and is still showing symptoms. Given his previous record, recovery may take some time. Based on clinical findings, he has been ruled out of the second Test," he added.

Mahidul Islam Ankon has been called up as Jaker's replacement, marking his first inclusion in the Bangladesh Test squad.

Jaker, who scored a half-century on his Test debut in the first Test against South Africa, also has experience from 19 T20I appearances since his debut earlier this year. His absence due to injury has paved the way for Mahidul, who has been in strong form in domestic cricket, including a recent 118-run knock for Dhaka Division against Sylhet Division.

Known for his first-class contributions, including three centuries for Dhaka Division in the National Cricket League (NCL), Mahidul also represented Bangladesh A in a match against Pakistan A in August.

Additionally, Bangladesh selectors have called up fast bowler Khaled Ahmed to replace Taskin Ahmed in the squad as they prepare for the upcoming match against South Africa.

Recapping the first Test, Kagiso Rabada entered the top five of South Africa's all-time leading wicket-takers in international cricket with 536 scalps, achieving match figures of 9/72. He also became the sixth Proteas bowler to reach 300 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in record time by balls bowled.

Kyle Verreynne became only the third wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia, following AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field, but South Africa's pacers and spinners dominated in favourable conditions, bowling Bangladesh out for just 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj each took three wickets, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring for Bangladesh with 30 off 97 deliveries.

Bangladesh's spinners mounted a fightback, with Taijul Islam (5/122) and Mehidy Hasan (2/63) sharing seven wickets between them. However, a gritty century from Kyle Verreynne (114 off 144 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) supported by Wiaan Mulder (54 off 112 balls, with eight fours) and Dane Piedt (32 off 87 balls, with two fours) helped South Africa amass a commanding 202-run lead, posting 308 runs in their innings.

South Africa's bowlers seized control again in the third innings, with Rabada leading the attack as Bangladesh faltered to 112/6. Mehidy Hasan (97 off 191 balls, with 10 fours and a six) provided resistance, building crucial partnerships with the lower order to reach 307. Rabada ended with impressive figures of 6/46, his best in Asia.

Chasing 106 runs, South Africa's batsmen completed the target with ease in the fourth innings, led by Tony de Zorzi's 41 off 52 balls, with seven fours, and Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten 30 off 37 balls, including four boundaries and a six, sealing a seven-wicket victory.

