Jamie Overton ruled out of England's Test summer due to back stress fracture

London [UK], May 20 : England's fast bowling attack suffered another blow as Jamie Overton has been ruled out of England's Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka after being diagnosed with a stress fracture of the lower back.

Overton played his sole Test match in June 2022 at Headingley, where he took two wickets against New Zealand and scored 97 runs from No. 8 in the match.

However, he was forced to miss the Ashes series last summer due to a stress fracture. Now, following inconclusive back scans, he has been diagnosed with another stress fracture, which will probably keep him out of action for the remainder of the English summer.

"We can confirm that Jamie Overton has suffered a stress fracture of the lower back. There is currently no timeline for his return but he will continue his recovery under the guidance of the Surrey medical department," a Surrey spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

Overton, who was supposed to play for England in the T20 World Cup in June, has suffered a painful blow. He was uneasy following Surrey's draw against Somerset in the County Championship. Overton was "very much in the running" for selection, according to England men's managing director Rob Key, who also described his absence as "desperately unlucky".

Following Stuart Broad's retirement following the Ashes last summer and James Anderson's impending retirement from international cricket following the first West Indies Test at Lord's, England's fast-bowling depth will be put to the test this summer.

Josh Tongue, who transferred from Worcestershire to Nottinghamshire over the off-season, has not yet made an appearance this year and is not expected to participate in any Test matches this summer because of a pectoral muscle problem.

"Josh experienced a setback related to his initial injury. There is no timescale on when he'll return to action," an ECB representative stated as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

