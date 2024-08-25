Jamie Smith expresses pride on scoring maiden Test ton following England's win over Sri Lanka

Manchester [UK], August 25 : Following his match-winning ton in the win against Sri Lanka, England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith expressed happiness on scoring his maiden Test century and at all the outpouring of love from people who were a part of his journey to the English side.

Smith showed immense composure, versatility and class across both innings as his century in the first innings and a quick cameo in the run-chase proved to be vital in England's five wicket win over the Lankan Lions in the first Test at Manchester.

"It is a great milestone (on claiming his maiden international ton), having missed out by 5 runs in the previous series, it feels nice. To go over the line and to get us into the lead (in the first innings) is amazing. It is when you come back after a day's play and check those messages from all the people who have been part of your journey and supported you throughout, it really feels amazing. Very proud moment," expressed a very proud Smith.

Smith said that he was happy to help England secure a first-inning lead, knowing how difficult it would be to bat in the fourth inning.

"Always a semi-difficult chase, it was attritional and it was a nice wicket, but they bowled nicely. Root played well and allowed everyone to play around him. Enjoyable team to be part of, to be out there and represent your country is a great honor really," said Smith.

In four Tests and six innings, Smith has scored 357 runs at an average of over 59, with a century and two fifties. His batting with tailenders and ability to shift gears while batting have garnered him acclaim.

In the match, SL won the toss and opted to bat first. Struggling at 113/7, it was knocks from skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (74 in 84 balls, with eight fours) and Milan Rathnayake (72 in 135 balls, with six fours and two sixes) that pushed SL to 236/10.

Chris Woakes (3/32) and Shoaib Bashir (3/55) were the top bowlers for England.

Despite a poor start and a tricky score of 67/3, fine performances from middle order batters Joe Root (42 in 57 balls with four boundaries), Harry Brook (56 in 73 balls with four boundaries), and centurion Jamie Smith (111 in 148 balls, with eight fours and a six) helped England attain a lead of 122 runs as they were bundled out for 358 runs.

Ashitha Fernando (4/103) and Prabhat Jayasuriya (3/85) delivered fine spells for Sri Lanka.

In their second innings, SL once again found themselves in a troublesome position, with the score reading 95/4. However, veterans Angelo Matthews (65 in 145 balls, with two fours and a six), Dinesh Chandimal (79 in 119 balls, with seven fours) formed a 78-run partnership to push SL towards a lead. Later, keeping his fine form, Kamindu Mendis slammed his second Test ton in five innings, scoring 113 in 183 balls, with 15 fours and a six. SL put up a total of 326/10, giving them a respectable lead of 204 runs.

Woakes and Matthew Potts (3/47) took fine three wickets each to lead England bowling charts.

In reply, England was in a tight position at 70/3. However, Root's calm and composed half-century (62* in 128 balls with two fours) and solid contributions from Brook (32 in 68 balls, with three fours) and Smith (39* in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took England to a five wicket win.

England take a 1-0 lead in two-match series.

Smith took home 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor