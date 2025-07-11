"Jamie Smith is going to be a serious player for a long time...": Nasser Hussain

London [UK], July 11 : Former England captain Nasser Hussain termed the first session on day two of the third Test at Lord's as a "session of two halves" and hailed wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith as someone who is "going to be a serious player for a long time".

Indeed, it was a session of two halves, as despite some early strikes into the session by Jasprit Bumrah that reduced England to 271/7 despite Joe Root's century, a counter-attacking partnership of 82 runs between half-centurion Jamie and Brydon Carse made up for it as England breached the 350-run mark by lunch.

Speaking about the session as quoted by Sky Sports, Hussain said, "It really was a session of two halves."

"That first half belonged to India and the magical Bumrah with that new ball from late last night - the Stokes delivery was virtually unplayable."

"Then England, as they often do, fought back with the tail. Carse is a very good player and, Smith is in the form of his life."

"England's tempo has been spot on. That is why I like Smith with the lower order, he gets it just right. He is a serious player and is going to be a serious player for a long time," he concluded.

At the end of Lunch, England was 353/7, with Carse (33*) and Smith (51*). They have accumulated 82 runs for the eighth wicket so far.

England took to the field in the first session at 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Ben Stokes (39*) unbeaten.

On the first ball of the day with a boundary, Root continued his incredible run at Lord's, notching his ninth international ton at the venue and his 37th century in Test cricket, climbing to fifth spot among all-time Test centurions.

In the 86th over, Jasprit Bumrah produced the breakthrough for India, producing a brilliant nip-backer that crashed into Stokes' top of off-stump, removing him for 44 in 110 balls, with four boundaries. England was 260/5, ending an 88-run partnership between two of the most senior players in the group.

Jamie Smith was next up on the crease and immediately went after Mohammed Siraj with two cracking fours.

However, in the very next over, Bumrah once again came in clutch, castling Root for a 199-ball 104 consisting of 10 fours and then getting Chris Woakes caught behind by Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck. England was 271/7.

Smith continued his attacking brand of cricket, collecting boundaries against Siraj and Bumrah and playing some fine shots, displaying his class and power. The 300-run mark came up for England in 92.3 overs. Even Carse produced some handy boundaries.

Smith continued his red-hot form, reaching his fifty in 52 balls, with six fours. On the same delivery, England reached their 350-run mark. Smith and Carse made sure that England ended the session without any further trouble.

Brief Scores: England: 353/7 (Joe Root 104, Jamie Smith 51*, Jasprit Bumrah 4/68) vs India. (ANI

