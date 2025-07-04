Jamie Smith's brilliant century powers England to 249/5 at lunch, trailing by 338 runs against India (Day 3)

Birmingham [UK], July 4 : A majestic century from Jamie Smith and a fifty-plus score from Harry Brook powered England to 249/5, trailing by 338 runs at the end of the first session on Day 3 of the second of five test matches against India on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

At Lunch, England have reached 249/5 with Harry Brook 91* (127) and Jamie Smith 102* (82) unbeaten on the crease. The duo have added 165 runs off just 154 balls for the 6th wicket.

England started Day 3 at 77/3, with Joe Root (18*) and Harry Brook (30*) unbeaten on the crease. India struck early as Mohammed Siraj took back-to-back wickets in the 22nd over, removing Joe Root for 22 and England skipper Ben Stokes for a golden duck.

Jamie Smith joined Brook in the middle. England crossed the 100-run mark in the 25th over after Smith pushed the ball towards mid-on for a single off Akash Deep.

Centurion from the first test, Brook carried his form and completed his fifty in 73 balls. Both the batters counter-attacked the Indian bowlers as Smith smashed 23 runs off Prasidh Krishna's over.

In the same over, England crossed the 150 runs mark, Krishna conceded the joint-most runs for India in a single over against England alongside Ravindra Jadeja; overall, the joint fourth-most for India.

Smith completed his fifty in the following over (33). England crossed the 200-run mark in the 39th over after Smith smashed a four off Ravindra Jajeda in the same over towards point.

Smith completed his hundred in the last over before Lunch, after smashing back-to-back boundaries off Jajeda.

Earlier in the match, A historic double ton from Indian skipper Shubman Gill and early wickets taken by India's pacers put them in front at the end of day two of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday.

At the end of the day's play, England was 77/3, with Joe Root (18*) and Harry Brook (30*) unbeaten. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came to the crease with a task to overcome a massive deficit of 587 runs set by India in the first innings.

Brief score: India: 587 (Shubman Gill 265, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Shoaib Bashir 3/167) against England: 249/5 ( Jamie Smith 102*, Harry Brook 91*; Mohammed Siraj 3/49).

