Jason Behrendorff joins Melbourne Renegades in three-year deal

Melbourne [Australia], January 28 : Jason Behrendorff has become the first major free agent signing in the Big Bash League's (BBL) new player window, signing a three-year contract with Melbourne Renegades after Perth Scorchers chose not to renew his deal.

The 34-year-old left-arm seamer, who turns 35 in April, has enjoyed a stellar BBL career, winning four titles with the Scorchers over a span of 13 years and 106 matches. Behrendorff had an outstanding 2024-25 season, emerging as the competition's leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an average of 17.41 and an economy rate of 7.55. Among the top 10 wicket-takers this season, only Mark Steketee boasted a better economy rate.

While Behrendorff had hoped to remain a one-club player after spending his entire domestic career in Western Australia since moving from Canberra at 19, Scorchers opted not to retain him. He leaves as the second-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history with 140 wickets, trailing only Andrew Tye.

Scorchers, who missed the playoffs for the first time in five years, are undergoing a squad reshuffle. Along with Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh and Tye were also not included among the 10 players the franchise locked in before the movement window opened. A similar squad overhaul in 2019 paved the way for back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Although Marsh could still return to the Scorchers, he is taking time to assess his options after being dropped from Australia's Test team and opting out of the Scorchers' final three matches this season to focus on the Champions Trophy.

The Renegades approached Behrendorff with a long-term offer, providing stability as he transitions into a freelance franchise career, having stepped away from his Western Australia state contract last year. Currently playing for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, Behrendorff shared his sentiments on social media, admitting that leaving Perth was a tough decision.

"The Scorchers will always have a special place in my heart, I had always thought I would finish my BBL career in orange however that is not meant to be," Behrendorff said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I leave the club knowing I have given my all, I have seriously enjoyed my time as an individual player and as a teammate. As a team we worked so hard and because of that we have been able to enjoy a lot of success, being a part of 4 BBL trophy's has been a career highlight," he added.

"To all the players, it's been so much fun boys. We have achieved so much together. I have so many wonderful memories that I'll never forget," he noted.

"Thank you to all of the staff, what an amazing group of people you all are. No one knows more than I do how hard you work behind the scenes and to help me be match fit, some seasons more than others," he said.

"To the fans, without your support playing the game wouldn't be the same. The noise inside the Furnace when the team is on a roll is something to behold. I appreciate those of you who came along to fan days and stayed behind after games, getting to meet you and talk to you has been a privilege. Your support is something I certainly haven't taken for granted and you really are some of the best fans in the league," Behrendorff noted.

"Moving to Melbourne has been something Juvelle [Behrendorff's wife] and I have talked about as a goal whenever the end of my career happened so to be able to continue my career and play cricket in a city we both love is a blessing. I am really excited for what the next chapter holds for myself with the Melbourne Renegades but just as importantly for my family too," he added.

The move to Melbourne could also open opportunities for Behrendorff to feature for the San Francisco Unicorns, Cricket Victoria's Major League Cricket franchise.

