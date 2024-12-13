Jason Gillespie steps down as Pakistan head coach ahead of Test series against South Africa

Islamabad [Pakistan ], December 13 : Former Australian seamer Jason Gillespie who was appointed as Pakistan's Test team head coach in April this year, stepped down from his role on Thursday.

Aqib Javed, Pakistan men's white-ball head coach, will take over as head coach of the Test team for the upcoming series in South Africa.

In Gillespie's last assignment as the Pakistan head coach, the team overcame a 1-0 deficit to emerge victorious in a three-Test series against England at home in October.

Pakistan, currently placed seventh in the ICC World Test Championship points table, have four more Tests remaining in the ongoing cycle.

The Shan Masood-led side are out of contention for a spot in next year's WTC Final, South Africa, currently occupying the top spot in the points table, have emerged as the frontrunner for the summit clash following the recent 2-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka at home.

To wrap up their 2023-25 WTC cycle, Pakistan will host the West Indies in January.

Pakistan are currently contesting a three-match T20I series against the Proteas, which will be followed by as many ODIs. The two-Test series will begin thereafter at the Centurion on Boxing Day.

South Africa T20I Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, David Miller, Kwena Maphaka, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan T20I Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan (wk).

